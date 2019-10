Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. -- He was the one known for doing the talking, but the conversation was all about Harry West on Saturday.

Friends and family and former listeners gathered at Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake to share memories of the former WARM radio personality.

West died last month.

In the '60s and '70s, West started the days of thousands of radio listeners in what was northeastern Pennsylvania's most listened to radio station at the time.