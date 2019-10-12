Officer Hurt During Police Chase in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP, Pa. -- A police officer was taken to a hospital after a chase through several communities in Lackawanna County.

Throop police say the pursuit started just after midnight in the borough and ended when Shawn Merritt ditched the car and ran into the woods in Jermyn.

Police say one Throop police car was hit during the chase.

Someone called the cops after seeing Merritt on Main Street in Dickson City around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police. He's now locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.

Investigators have not said why the chase started or what charges Merritt is facing.

The police officer was checked out and has been released from the hospital.