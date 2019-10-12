At halftime of Mt. Carmel Area's 59-0 win over South Williamsport, the Red Tornadoes honored the 1994 state championship team, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the title.
Mt. Carmel Area Honors 1994 Championship Team on 25th Anniversary
-
Mt. Carmel Area on Southern Columbia
-
Mt. Carmel Area vs North Schuylkill preview
-
South Williamsport @ Mt. Carmel Area
-
Mt. Carmel Area @ North Schuylkill
-
Jersey Shore vs Mt. Carmel Area
-
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
Mt. Carmel @ Central Columbia
-
Super 16 Team #5: Mount Carmel Area
-
District IV Football Media Day
-
Super 16: 2019 Football Countdown Rankings
-
-
High School Football: Week #7 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week 6 Schedule
-
High School Football Schedule Week #8 2019