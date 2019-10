Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An event in Luzerne County let small business owners let down their hair tonight.

Mohegan Sun Pocono played host to the Latin American Business Gala.

The gala is meant to bring together Latino business owners from throughout the state.

Organizers say business owners can celebrate their success and meet new people.

The Governor's Advisory Commission on Latin Affairs put together the gala.