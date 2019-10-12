Hard ciders have been made for centuries. Jackie Lewandoski travels to Lewisburg to visit Civil War Cider, a hard cider bar with a variety of ciders on tap made on the premises. These ciders are produced naturally, the way they were back in the Civil War days. They explain the process of this traditional drink.
Hard Cider by Civil War Cider
-
Blue Ribbon Ice Cream, A Sweet Summertime Tradition
-
Cinnamon Bun Griddle Cakes by Fork Street Bistro and Bakery
-
Lobster Mac N Cheese by River Grille
-
Warm Day Spent Apple Picking in Susquehanna County
-
Power To Save: Space Time Mead & Cider Works
-
-
Cowgirl Cheesecakes
-
Custom Made Furniture by Railside Furnishings
-
Chicken Noodle Casserole It’s a Keeper!
-
Burglary Suspect in Woman’s Onesie Found Under Oregon Home with Cat Named ‘Spaghetti’
-
Pumpkin Glamming with Creekside Gardens
-
-
Making Borscht and Canning Chow Chow at Ponduce Farms
-
Late Summer Garden Tips
-
Fall Hanging Basket