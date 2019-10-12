Hard Cider by Civil War Cider

Posted 10:30 am, October 12, 2019

Hard ciders have been made for centuries.  Jackie Lewandoski travels to Lewisburg to visit Civil War Cider, a hard cider bar with a variety of ciders on tap made on the premises.  These ciders are produced naturally, the way they were back in the Civil War days.  They explain the process of this traditional drink.

