ZERBE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kids in Northumberland County got a chance to show off their Halloween costumes a little early.

A Halloween parade on Saturday kicked off the annual Fall Festival in the community of Trevorton in Zerbe Township.

There were tiny superheroes, and kids in raincoats from the "It" movies.

The parade started at the Zerbe Township VFW and wrapped up at Recreation Park.

About 70 vendors were there selling food and crafts.