Baby Pens Host Home Opener

Posted 10:26 pm, October 12, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After putting an end to fears the team might leave town, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcomed a home crowd for the first time this season.

The Baby Pens hosted Utica Saturday night in their home opener at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Dwindling attendance and a 10-year lease that ran out back in June gave fans reasons to be worried the team may relocate. But in May, the team and the owners of the arena struck a deal for the team to stay put for another 10 years.

Barry Griglock of Exeter has been a season ticket holder since the very beginning.

"I think it's great for the community. I think it's great for everyone in general, just a positive all the way around, can't wait," Griglock said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.