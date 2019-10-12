Baby Pens Host Home Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After putting an end to fears the team might leave town, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcomed a home crowd for the first time this season.

The Baby Pens hosted Utica Saturday night in their home opener at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Dwindling attendance and a 10-year lease that ran out back in June gave fans reasons to be worried the team may relocate. But in May, the team and the owners of the arena struck a deal for the team to stay put for another 10 years.

Barry Griglock of Exeter has been a season ticket holder since the very beginning.

"I think it's great for the community. I think it's great for everyone in general, just a positive all the way around, can't wait," Griglock said.