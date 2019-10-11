× Three Year Old Badly Injured from Alleged Child Abuse

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A three-year-old girl is badly hurt in a disturbing case of alleged child abuse in Northumberland County.

State police say Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton admits beating the little girl several times over the past few months. Most recently, Thursday.

Troopers say the child was rushed to the hospital.

She is in critical condition with a brain injury and broken ribs.

Burgess is also charged with assaulting his girlfriend. He is locked up in the Northumberland County jail.