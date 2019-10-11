Susquehanna Career and Technology Center Builds Backyard Doghouse

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Ranger and Kurt arrived at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center in Springville to say hi to everyone and check out the new doghouse.
Bruce Castelli is the instructor at SCCTC and overheard us talking on TV about a backyard doghouse.
“I figured let’s see if we can donate one to 16. These kids do a fantastic job,” Castelli said.
The students got to work and built the beautiful doghouse from scratch. It took them about six weeks to complete the project, and the outcome is nothing but perfect.
Everything from the painted molding to the shingles on the roof. It even matches the colors of our weather shed. Keep your eye out for the newest addition to our backyard, thanks to these talented students from SCCTC.
lickerblisters
I’ll bet Snedeker goes inside that dog house before his dog does.
wnepee
A few weeks ago Kurt was teasing about a new addition to the backyard but refused to say what it was, telling us to “stay tuned.” Meanwhile, Joe was already telling us what it was on the morning broadcasts. Don’t these people talk to each other?