Silver Dollar Coin to Honor Teacher & Astronaut Christa McAuliffe Who Died in the Challenger Disaster

A coin will honor a teacher and astronaut who was killed in the 1986 Challenger disaster.
President Trump signed the Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act of 2019 into law this week.
McAuliffe was chosen for NASA's "Teacher in Space" program in the 80s.
She was supposed to film lessons in space.
However, 73 seconds after takeoff on January 28th, 1986, the shuttle exploded.
All seven crew members were killed.
In her honor, 350,000 one-dollar silver coins with her portrait will be issued.
The coins will be minted in 2021 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the tragedy.