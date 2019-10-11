Silver Dollar Coin to Honor Teacher & Astronaut Christa McAuliffe Who Died in the Challenger Disaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A coin will honor a teacher and astronaut who was killed in the 1986 Challenger disaster.

President Trump signed the Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act of 2019 into law this week.

McAuliffe was chosen for NASA's "Teacher in Space" program in the 80s.

She was supposed to film lessons in space.

However, 73 seconds after takeoff on January 28th, 1986, the shuttle exploded.

All seven crew members were killed.

In her honor, 350,000 one-dollar silver coins with her portrait will be issued.

The coins will be minted in 2021 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the tragedy.

I was proud to co-lead the Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act of 2019 and work to pass it through the House. I’m pleased that the President signed it into law. This is a new way to honor her - and all educators - for opening doors and challenging students to succeed. pic.twitter.com/Ox4uA18sSG — Rep. Chris Pappas (@RepChrisPappas) October 9, 2019