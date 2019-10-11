New York City Machete Murder Suspect Arrested in Hazleton

Posted 3:12 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:43PM, October 11, 2019

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Hazleton arrested a man Thursday night in connection to a machete murder of a woman in the Bronx section of New York.

Police say Victor Mateo was picked up just after 10 p.m. after being spotted driving along West Tamarack Street.

Officers learned Mateo had family in the Hazleton area.

He’s waiting to be sent back to New York where he will be charged as a fugitive.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.