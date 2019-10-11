New York City Machete Murder Suspect Arrested in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Hazleton arrested a man Thursday night in connection to a machete murder of a woman in the Bronx section of New York.

Police say Victor Mateo was picked up just after 10 p.m. after being spotted driving along West Tamarack Street.

Officers learned Mateo had family in the Hazleton area.

He’s waiting to be sent back to New York where he will be charged as a fugitive.