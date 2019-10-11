Joe Biden to Attend Campaign Event in Scranton

Joe Biden

SCRANTON, Pa. — Democratic presidential candidate and Scranton native Joe Biden is returning to his hometown.

Biden will be in the area for a “Biden for President” finance event in Scranton on October 22

Biden continues to be the frontrunner among Democratic candidates in national polls.

There is no word from the campaign on details of the event or if it will be open to the public.

Biden last spoke in the area in November of 2018 at a campaign rally at Pittston Area Senior High School for Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Matt Cartwright.

He was also seen in Scranton earlier this year before the announcement of his presidential bid.

Biden spoke at a Democratic rally in Scranton days before the historic 2016 presidential election.

1 Comment

