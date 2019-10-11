× Husband and Wife Died after Head-on Crash in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A husband and wife died after a head-on crash Thursday in Luzerne County.

The deadly crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on River Road in the Port Blanchard section of Jenkins Township.

Police said Joseph Lyons, 83, and Gloria Lyons, 80, both from Forty Fort, were badly injured in the wreck and taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where they died.

Two people in the other car were injured and taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the wreck.