× Hot Halloween Costumes of 2019

From Spiderman to the clown Pennywise from the movie “IT,” these are just a few of the top costumes for Halloween in 2019.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted several other popular picks on Friday from Spirit Halloween.

The store is set up inside the old JCPenney at the Columbia Mall near Bloomsburg.

Head here to see Google’s predicted top costumes of this season.

Also on Friday, Ryan spotlighted Spirit Halloween’s campaign called Spirit of Children.

Spirit of Children is a program aimed at “making hospitals less scary for children and their families.”

The project provides funding through store and customer donations, which are given to Child Life Departments within children’s hospitals.

Money from Spirit of Children in our area will go to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Child Life.

Here’s what the department is all about according to Geisinger reps:

These funds will help our Child Life team continue to provide great programs and resources to the pediatric patients staying at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Programs include: Renovating playrooms at the hospital. Purchase table top toys for clinical spaces. Fund educational dolls for explaining procedures to kids.

The Certified Child Life Specialists play a vital role in the care delivered at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

The Child Life team consists of highly-skilled pediatric professionals who provide support to children and families in clinical settings. They help them cope with the challenges of hospitalization, diagnoses, and treatment options as they walk them through each step of their care.

The team offers age-appropriate prep and explanations for medical care and tests.