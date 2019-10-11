× Greek Food Festival Kicks Off in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Greek Food Festival at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox church kicked off today in Stroudsburg.

The four day festival on Stokes Avenue features authentic Greek food, desserts, and dancing.

“it is wonderful. We have people who come here three times a day. They will come every day, three times a day. It’s wonderful and it brings our community, our church members back together and people from the community. It’s a wonderful sight,” Izzy Skarlis said.

The Greek Food Festival in Stroudsburg runs Friday through Sunday.