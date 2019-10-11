Greek Food Festival Kicks Off in Stroudsburg

Posted 5:43 pm, October 11, 2019, by

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Greek Food Festival at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox church kicked off today in Stroudsburg.

The four day festival on Stokes Avenue features authentic Greek food, desserts, and dancing.

“it is wonderful. We have people who come here three times a day. They will come every day, three times a day. It’s wonderful and it brings our community, our church members back together and people from the community. It’s a wonderful sight,” Izzy Skarlis said.

The Greek Food Festival in Stroudsburg runs Friday through Sunday.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.