Fans Get Honest About Southern Columbia vs. Wyoming Area Game

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- As kickoff for the Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area football game draws near, fans are expressing their excitement for the game, as well as their concerns.

"I think it's definitely going to be unique, and I think that it's going to be different and a little bit crazy," Wyoming Area senior Jada Cowing said.

The competition is fierce, but each team is prepared to face the amount of talent they’re up against.

"We're Southern Columbia and this is an extremely unusual team that we have as much talent on one team in a single class. It's amazing and truthfully, our kids don't play more than half the game most of the time. Being able to switch the schedule so we're able to play Wyoming Area, that's great. It gives you more competition," Barbara Sundin of Lewisburg said.