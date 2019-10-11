Fans Get Honest About Southern Columbia vs. Wyoming Area Game

Posted 5:25 pm, October 11, 2019, by

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- As kickoff for the Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area football game draws near, fans are expressing their excitement for the game, as well as their concerns.

"I think it's definitely going to be unique, and I think that it's going to be different and a little bit crazy," Wyoming Area senior Jada Cowing said.

The competition is fierce, but each team is prepared to face the amount of talent they’re up against.

"We're Southern Columbia and this is an extremely unusual team that we have as much talent on one team in a single class. It's amazing and truthfully, our kids don't play more than half the game most of the time. Being able to switch the schedule so we're able to play Wyoming Area, that's great. It gives you more competition," Barbara Sundin of Lewisburg said.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.