Deputy Saves Halloween for 6-Year-Old Boy Who Lost Everything in a Fire

Posted 3:41 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, October 11, 2019

EDNEYVILLE, N.C.  — A charred frame is all that remains of a family of four’s home, hours after their RV went up in flames Monday morning.

“They had left to take the 6-year-old to school, and then the neighbor had saw that their place on was fire,” said Edneyville Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Griffin.

Chief Griffin said it appears a space heater started the fire.

“I’ve seen a lot in the past, and this, just to see kids without, it really bothers you,” Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Griffin said.

After speaking with the child as he and his family watched their home burn to the ground, Capt. Griffin was moved.

“He brought up his Batman Halloween costume,” Capt. Griffin said. “He hoped it wasn’t in the RV, and his grandmother kind of looked over at me, and told me that it was.”

Capt. Griffin said that prompted him to drive to Walmart and buy one.

“I got a utility belt, and a cape and a mask,” said 6-year-old Damon. “He’s my favorite super hero.”

“I just told him that sheriff’s deputies need all the Batmans, so that we can get out here helping fight crime,” Capt. Griffin said.

“You see a lot of bad, and you get a chance to maybe put a little bit of good into a bad situation. It’s nice to be able to do that once in a while.”

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.