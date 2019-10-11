× 9th Annual Berwick Riverfest Underway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a weekend to celebrate the Susquehanna River, in Columbia County.

The 9th annual Berwick Riverfest kicked off today at Test Track Park.

The event started in 2011 as a way to promote the area here along the Susquehanna, and it continues to grow.

This year, more than 150 food and craft vendors are participating.

“I think the vendors are wonderful and the prices aren`t that bad either, i noticed that right away!” Wanda Hamer of Frenchville exclaimed.

The annual event in Berwick features a new addition this year: a ride section for kids including a two-story funhouse.

Berwick Riverfest runs through Sunday. Parking and admission are free.

41.040030 -76.267938