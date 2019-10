× Water Main Break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Drivers in Scranton could have some delays Thursday morning after a water main break.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Frink Street and North Keyser Avenue.

Police have Frink Street shut down.

Pennsylvania American Water crews are working to fix that water main break in Scranton.

For the WNEP Traffic Tracker, click here.