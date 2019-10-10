× Traffic Alerts for Southern Columbia vs. Wyoming Area Game

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. — Week eight of the high school football season features a showdown that thousands are expected to turn out to see.

Southern Columbia at Wyoming Area was on, then off, now it’s on again.

Police in West Pittston issued new information Thursday night for everyone coming to see the matchup.

Several roads in West Pittston will be closed to accommodate the large amount of traffic expected.

Police say Baltimore Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, 3rd Street, Pacific Avenue, 4th Street, and Chase Street will all be closed tomorrow night.

Boston Avenue will remain open, but only to shuttle buses.

And if you’re looking to park, there will be spots open at Pride Mobility, the Parish of Saint Barbara, Wyoming Area Secondary Center, Wyoming Area baseball field, Driscoll’s Home Center, and Memorial Street.

Handicap parking will be available on Boston Avenue across from the stadium, but spots are limited.

Shuttle services will be available from the Wyoming Area Secondary Center and Pride Mobility.

Gates will open at 4 Friday and kick-off is at 7 at the Wyoming Area High School Stadium.