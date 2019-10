× Tractor Trailer Fire on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — A truck fire is causing a detour in Susquehanna County.

The big rig caught fire around 7 a.m. on Thursday on Interstate 81 southbound near New Milford.

The fire is out. The driver was not hurt.

Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 11.

For the WNEP Traffic Tracker, click here