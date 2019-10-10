× Summit Lanes Will Stay Open after New Owner Steps In

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Summit Lanes near Mount Pocono was packed with members of a senior bowling league on Thursday.

Ellen Hanthol lives in Lake Naomi. League Day is her favorite.

“I have been here for 18 years. I look forward to every Thursday,” said Ellen Hanthol, Lake Naomi.

Summit Lanes in Tobyhanna Township was at risk of closing. The building lease was up next week. That was until James Stackewicz stepped in.

“The building was bought, and it was being closed, leased by the current owner. There was me and another man trying to get the place and I was able to actually get the lease so we will be here for at least another four to eight years,” said James Stackewicz, Summit Lanes owner.

Stackewicz is no stranger to Summit Lanes. He’s been bowling here since he was a kid and was even an employee.

“It’s a staple in the community and it needs to stay here,” said Stackewicz.

“This gives me enough time to practice so I can learn how to bowl,” said Carol Hempill, Gouldsboro.

Bowlers here are happy that this place is staying open for a number of reasons but the biggest is the fact that someone who is familiar with this place, is going to keep the ball rolling.

“He’s good people. He’s very nice and he’s very friendly. He’s a very nice person and I am glad he’s taking it over,” said Ryan Gindhart, Pocono Lake.

When Ryan Gindhart isn’t spending time with his friends at the American Legion Post 413, he’s at the lanes. He believes more people will do the same now that the business is staying open.

“Now that they are building it up and when people don’t have anything to do at night, they can come to the bowling alley. If they were to close this, it would have been really messed up,” said Ryan Gindhart, Pocono Lake.

The new owner doesn’t plan to make any major changes. A few repairs to the roof and fresh paint.