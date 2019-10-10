Son Steals Money from Mom Battling Cancer

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A mom battling cancer says her son stole money she set aside for her funeral.

According to court papers, Ryan Bohr from Carbondale stole more than 7 thousand dollars.

His mom says she came home from a chemotherapy treatment, and the money was missing from a lockbox.

Ryan Bohr admits he spent the money on a jeep, cigarettes, a couch, a TV, and even gave money to a friend to buy a vehicle.

He’s charged with theft in Lackawanna County.

