Mom Robbed While Changing Child’s Diaper

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was robbed at gunpoint while changing her baby’s diaper in Snyder County.

Officials say it happened Wednesday around noon in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Monroe Township, near Selinsgrove.

The woman tells police she was changing her 3-month-old child’s diaper when a man put a gun into her ribs and robbed her.

Police later arrested Dave Kochel, 61, of Palmyra. He is facing assault and robbery charges in Snyder County.

