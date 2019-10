× Labor and Delivery Unit Opens at Geisinger CMC

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There’s a new option for moms to deliver babies in Lackawanna county.

Maternity care returned to Geisinger CMC in Scranton on Thursday. Labor and delivery ended at Community Medical Center back in 2007 before Geisinger bought the hospital.

Until Thursday, Moses Taylor Hospital had been the only option for expectant mothers in the Scranton area.