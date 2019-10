× Fifth Teen Charged in String of School Threats

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Another teen is now facing charges after a string of threats against two schools in Lackawanna County.

A 14-year-old boy is the latest of five teens to be charged with terrorist threats.

A total of six threats were made between Scranton High and West Scranton High since last Thursday.

According to the District Attorney, all five teens are being charged as juveniles.