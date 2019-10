Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The maker of Night Hero Binoculars makes some pretty big claims. It's time to find out if any of them are true.

Helping us with this week's test, our very own, PA Outdoor Life host Don Jacobs! Don is very familiar with hunting day and night. He's been doing it for decades. The first question is, wouldn't the green light scare the animals away? Let’s find out if this product … really works.