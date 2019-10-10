× Bounce Away the Pounds: New Workout Hits Scranton Area Trampoline Park

Bouncing your way to better health is the goal behind a new workout that could help you step up your fitness by leaps and bounds.

The class is called “Defy Fitness.”

It’s located inside Scranton Extreme Air Sports. The facility is inside the former Kmart in Dickson City off of Business Route 6. The actual address is 1011 Scranton Carbondale Highway.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tried out the workout on Thursday.

Instructor Omrit Bar-Lev says, “every participant uses a trampoline square. In the class, we warm up with a few different basic types of jumps, followed by 30-second intervals of strength work that use the surface and the edges of the squares.”

Classes are held on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday at 7 p.m. Each class lasts 45 minutes.

“Defy Fitness” is a high cardiovascular exercise class that aims to tone the arms, legs, and abs without much impact on the joints and bones.

The cost is $10 per class for beginners, according to instructors.

Registration takes place through Defy’s Facebook page. Walk-ins are also welcome.

There is no need to be a Defy member to try a fitness class.

For fitness class information, email Omrit at omritbl@gmail.com or head here for Defy Scranton’s website.