A Tradition to Add Some Color to the County

Posted 5:17 pm, October 10, 2019, by

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Window painting … it's become a long-standing tradition here within the North Schuylkill School District for about 60 years.

"The kids look forward to it a lot and they surprise us with their designs each and every year. They're just so creative and there's so much talent in this building, it's just unbelievable," North Schuylkill High School art teacher Kerri Herring said.

Every fall, seven through 12th graders go out into the community to paint windows at several businesses throughout Schuylkill County, as well as here at the high school. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea.” The paintings are then judged, with an award given out to the best one.

"Drawing was always a hobby. A stress reliever. But then after a while, I kept doing it and doing it and got really good and showing it to my friends, it made me feel good when they'd say 'Oh, Gemini, this is really good,’” North Schuylkill senior Gemini Farley said.

Related Story
A Ride Across America to Help Dog Rescues

"Being able to do it and have people recognize your talent is really rewarding," Farley exclaimed.

"I love looking at all the paintings. My friend, Helen, she did the one over in Frackville at the Frackville Library on the left window. I know that just looking through her sketchbook makes me happy, so I love seeing them everywhere. They're so pretty and it shows off these hidden talents that everybody has," North Schuylkill junior Kaitlyn Schuyler said.

At the Frackville Free Public Library, this is a tradition employees here say they look forward.

"I think they're beautiful. It adds color to the community, and it attracts passersby to our businesses,” library aid Nancy Koory said.

These paintings will be voted on and judged by the retired faculty of the North Schuylkill School District next week.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.