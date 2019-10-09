× WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K/All Abilities Walk Is This Saturday — Here’s How to Get Involved

An event many consider the “Super Bowl” of sorts for WNEP’s Ryan’s Run is now just days away.

It all surrounds the campaign’s 5K/All Abilities Walk.

From kids to adults, many of the patients who receive therapy at Allied Services work hard all year-long to be able to take part in this event along Providence Road in Scranton.

The big community happening takes place Saturday, October 12, 2019, at PenFed Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Scranton High School.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run raises money to help change the lives of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event and also featured one of our campaign’s corporate sponsors and volunteer groups, Baker Tilly.

At Saturday’s event on October 12, area runners can test their 5K times, meet our Ryan’s Run team, and the patients they are running for (AKA ambassadors) as part of November’s TCS NYC Marathon.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE 5K: Click here to sign up by October 9. Early registration is $10 per person. After Oct. 9, the fee is $20.

MORE INFO ON WNEP’S RYAN’S RUN 10:

Head here to learn how to donate and for more on how the money is spent in our area. Ryan’s Run is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K & All Abilities Walk

WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Saturday, October 12, 2019. TIME: Registration is at 8 a.m. 5K starts at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

WHERE: PenFed Field At Veterans Memorial Stadium (Scranton High School)

COST: $10.00 for the 5K if you register here by Wednesday, Oct. 9. The cost on the day of the event is $20.00. The All Abilities Walk is free!

WHY: The money raised goes toward WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 10, which benefits kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.