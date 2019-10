Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON, Pa. -- A driver charged with leaving a special needs student alone on a van for hours in Carbon County has agreed to enter a rehabilitation program.

Robert Sander, 75, of Palmerton waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Sander told police he parked the van at his home last month after dropping kids off at Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 in Schnecksville.

Sander noticed the student about four hours later when he got back in the van.