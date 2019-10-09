Report Details Last Seconds before Helicopter Crash at Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the helicopter crash at the Bloomsburg Fair last month.

The report details the last 19 seconds of the flight before the crash in the fair parking lot on September 28.

The sightseeing helicopter approached the helipad in a forward-moving hover, pitched up, and then spun to the right for two and a half spins before crashing into vehicles in the parking lot, according to the report.

The report notes that the weather conditions confirmed by the video were calm.

The pilot was critically injured in the crash. Two passengers were treated and released.

