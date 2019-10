Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An annual event for Greek food lovers kicked off in the Diamond City Wednesday night.

The fall Greek Food Festival began at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church along East Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Greek favorites like spanakopita and gyros are on the menu.

Members tell Newswatch 16 this festival funds about half of the church's operating expenses for the year.

The festival runs through Friday.