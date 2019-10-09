Flames Destroy Trailer Home in Susquehanna County

LATHROP TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A trailer home was ravaged by fire Wednesday evening in Susquehanna County.
The fire broke out around 6 p.m. along Old Route 11 in Lathrop Township near Hop Bottom.
Fire crews say when they arrived, the trailer was already engulfed in flames.
This is the second time in a month that fire officials have been called to the property for a fire. Crews saved about a dozen animals the last time. The assistant fire chief says no one was in the home this time.
A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
41.677890 -75.777538