Flames Destroy Trailer Home in Susquehanna County

Posted 10:55 pm, October 9, 2019, by

LATHROP TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A trailer home was ravaged by fire Wednesday evening in Susquehanna County.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. along Old Route 11 in Lathrop Township near Hop Bottom.

Fire crews say when they arrived, the trailer was already engulfed in flames.

This is the second time in a month that fire officials have been called to the property for a fire. Crews saved about a dozen animals the last time. The assistant fire chief says no one was in the home this time.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.