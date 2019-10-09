Fire Destroys Home in Dunmore

Posted 4:56 am, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55AM, October 9, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a home in Lackawanna County early Wednesday morning.

The call came in just around 3 a.m. for a house on fire on North Blakely Street in Dunmore.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they heard popping noises and then saw heavy smoke.

When they went outside to check on the house, it was a ball of flames.

The smoke was so thick people living nearby left their homes.

Neighbors say firefighters were here within moments.

"I live right around the corner, which, it surprised me. But by the time I even got down here, Dunmore was already here because they're only a block down that way," said James Angerson of Dunmore.

Medics on the scene helped with water and blankets. Fire crews came quickly.

At one point, they sounded the alarm pulling all crews out of the house because it was just too dangerous.

"To come see this is just like you know is kind of just taken aback like I know them. Their life is just changed," explained Bruce Cherry of Dunmore.

So far, the fire has not spread to other homes.

North Blakely Street is closed from Green Ridge Street to Pine Street while crews continue to work.

Power has been shut off in the area. Click here to check PP&L's outage center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

