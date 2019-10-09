Chase Down Podcast: WNEP Meteorologist, Joe Snedeker On His Passion For Science, Weather, Life & A Conversation About Climate Change

Posted 12:10 pm, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, October 9, 2019

WNEP-TV meteorologist, Joe Snedeker has a passion for science, weather and life that is unmatched. His energetic, informative, charismatic and unique style of presenting the weather on television has made him a household name in Northeastern and Central PA.

Chase and Joe discuss Joe’s upbringing, how he found his passion for science and weather, as well as his long and successful career at WNEP. Then, the two have a conversation about climate change. You can listen to Joe Snedeker’s podcast ‘Mr. Curiosity’ here: https://wnep.com/category/exclusives/mr-curiosity/

