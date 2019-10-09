× Berwick Woman Critically Hurt in Assault

BERWICK, Pa. — People who live in one part of Berwick are frightened after their neighbor was tied up and beaten.

Now police are asking for the public’s help to find who did it.

Investigators say Geraldine Carson’s face was unrecognizable when they found her tied up inside her trailer Tuesday morning. She is in critical condition and Berwick police say they do have persons of interest in her assault.

Berwick police say one or more people were at Geraldine Carson’s trailer home on East 13th Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday and brutally beat her.

“The female’s feet were bound with electrical wire and her hands were bound behind her back with rope,” said Berwick Police Chief Ken Strish.

Chief Strish says a television was stolen. Carson’s roommate came home shortly after the attack and called 911. There was no sign of forced entry and police believe Carson knew her attackers.

“Very scary when I heard it because it could happen to me or anyone. I talked to different people around close to me and they’re afraid, too,” said neighbor Pauline Kishbaugh. “To be that close to where I live and someone who I’ve known for that long, it’s got me extremely rattled and shook and I’m scared.”

Another neighbor did not want to go on camera.

“Any time I hear something, especially at night, I’m trying to figure out where it’s coming from or what it is.”

The Berwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help. if you saw anyone in the area of East 13th and Walnut Streets on Tuesday morning between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., you’re asked to call police.

“There’s no signs of forced entry. We do believe the attackers knew Geraldine. Again, isolated incident and the public is not at risk,” the chief said.

Carson is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Berwick police.