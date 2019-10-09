2 Valley View And #3 Dallas Meet Again In The Regular Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a 27 game winning streak compiled over the last three years vs District II opponents the undefeated Valley View Cougars welcome Dallas to John Henzes Veterans Memorial stadium in Peckville Friday night.

It's #2 versus #3 in the Super 16 countdown. Defense could play a factor the Mountaineers allowing a stingy 55 points all season.

"Some of the faces changed. A lot of them are back, but they are big, they are physical, and they can run. #2 is a game changer. I mean the whole district knows that. You got to be able to shimmy in the open field, and make open field tackles. Their receivers are really good," said Rich Mannello.

First Berwick took a crack at Valley View then Western Wayne, now Dallas undefeated goes to up Valley View to knock off the undefeated Cougars.

Last year these two teams played twice. Both times Valley View coming out with a win.

"I think that it's going to be very crowded. Everyone is going to be there. It's going to be the battle of the undefeated and it's going to be a very good football game," said Xander Shaner.

"This week is going to be a little bit bigger obviously because they are really sound-really good football team, but we just got to play like we've been playing the whole season and hopefully we can keep this streak going," said Jack Farrell.

Dallas has scored more points in the District in 4A than any other team with wins over Crestwood and Wilkes-Barre, but Valley View can strike quickly. Western Wayne got a taste of that last week.

"Both Berwick and Western Wayne we're really good games. That's a really good football team. Valley View proved again that they are a really good football team, and we are ready to go up there and do the best that we can," said Andrew Molitoris.

"The record speaks for itself and what they've done over the long haul. It's been one of the elite programs for a long time, so how we go about this week doesn't change with that but at the end of this week the process stays the same, and we get a chance to have a great opportunity at a great venue against one heck of a football team," added Rich.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Luzerne County.