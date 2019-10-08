× Woman Burned in Apparent Home Explosion in Bradford County

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say a woman was badly burned in a fire at a mobile home park in Bradford County.

Crews were called to Meredith Colony Lane near Towanda around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported explosion. A woman and her two dogs were inside at the time, according to state police.

The trailer was nearly leveled and still burning when crews arrived.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 the woman was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital with burns to her head. One of the dogs escaped. The other is missing.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.