HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Volunteer fire companies around the state will receive nearly $60 million in aid from the state.

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced the amount Tuesday morning. It is nearly $5 million more than last year.

The money comes from a tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state insurance companies.

Departments can use the cash for training, equipment, and insurance for volunteer firefighters.