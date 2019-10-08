Fitting for National Pierogi Day, callers in this edition of Talkback 16 debate the correct way to say the word.
Talkback 16: National Pierogi Day
-
Talkback 16: School Threats, Pride Flag Vandalized, Pronouncing ‘Pierogi’
-
Celebrating National Pierogi Day
-
Talkback 16: Tiny Houses, Gender-less Driver’s Licenses, and the Star of the Show at WNEP’s ‘Day at the Fair’
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Gas Prices, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Scranton Mayor, Snow Days
-
-
Talkback 16: Swatting, Gnats
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Roads With the ‘Face of PennDOT,’ James May
-
Talkback 16: The Same Old News
-
Talkback 16: Vaping, 9/11 Memorials
-
Talkback 16: Dog Killed After Attacking Volunteer
-
-
Talkback 16: What Happened to ‘Millionaire?’
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings and Gun Control
-
Talkback 16: Tomato Fights and Dogs