Scarecrows Line the Streets of Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — Business owners in Carbon County are showing off their fall creativity using scarecrows.

Be it Woody and Buzz Lightyear or a ghost saying, “Boo,” Delaware Avenue in Palmerton is lined with all kinds of scarecrow displays.

Shipman’s Pharmacy really got into the spirit.

“His name is Moe Trin, going with the pharmacy theme, and we always try to keep it going for the town and everything, so that’s our guy for this year,” said pharmacist Leo Stanus.

This is the ninth year that restaurants, schools, doctors’ offices, banks, and more in Palmerton are decorating with scarecrows. What people like most about the scarecrows is that it’s not a competition, just a fun way to celebrate fall.

“I love it. It’s good for community spirit and morale,” Linda Borger said. “The one by the lawyer’s office in the suit coat (is my favorite). I think that’s the neatest one.”

At Shea’s Hardware, two scarecrows sit outside.

Brad Dorshimer runs the paint department and says every year it’s a collaborative effort by all the employees.

“The funniest thing is when the little kids go by and yell, ‘You don’t scare me!’

The scarecrows will be up throughout the month of October in Palmerton.