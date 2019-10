× Home in Schuylkill County Damaged by Fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mobile home caught fire late Tuesday morning in Schuylkill County.

Officials say the flames sparked sometime around 11 a.m. at the place in Melanie Manor near Ringtown.

Several people live there but they were not home at the time.

A few pets were rescued and all are OK.

There is no word on what started the fire.