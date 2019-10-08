Five Fabulous Freshmen Leading Berwick Girls Volleyball Team to Undefeated Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For decades, Berwick has been synonymous with football. This year, softball star, Katie Starr, stole that national spotlight. but have you seen this girls volleyball team lately? The Bulldogs are 11-0, on top of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

"It's definitely amazing to see so many kids contributing and obviously when you have an 11-0 start, you can't ask for anything better than that," Berwick Girls Volleyball Coach Sarah Warner said.

Especially after last year. Sarah Warner's team was just 5-12.

"We've had some ups and downs, but we've pulled through it," Berwick freshman setter Morgan Nevel said. "It's just been really good for us so far. We're doing really good as a team and coach Warner has taught us so well."

"We were expecting a turnaround fairly quickly," Warner said. "I don't know if we were expecting anything quite this big, but we knew we had a chance to really compete and do well this season."

So how did they turn it around so fast? Five fabulous freshmen. Yes, freshmen are leading this team.

"It's really crazy," Nevel admitted. "We're really close and we make each other better by just pushing each other and making sure if we make a mistake, to keep our heads up."

"We kind of just talk to each other," Berwick freshman outside hitter Sarah Steeber added. "We get each other hyped up kind of and we can't let our wins get to us and we have to just keep on working hard."

"These freshmen are driven," Warner said. "They're really athletic, which always helps, but in general, they're really coachable. They do make their freshmen mistakes and so it's a mental battle every day, but these kids are tough."

And so is this schedule, but they pass every test they take, beating Western Wayne, Nanticoke, and even Holy Redeemer, handing them their first loss since 2016. There's confidence behind that record.

"It really increases our confidence, but we can't be too over confident because then we could just totally mess up and just ruin it," Steeber said. "We've just got to keep on pushing."

That Wyoming Valley Conference schedule does not let up. The Bulldogs next opponent? 9-2 Delaware Valley on Tuesday night.