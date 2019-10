Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire damaged inventory at a barn in Wyoming County.

Nearly a dozen crews responded to the farm off L Stang Road near Meshoppen just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

The barn is used to store hay.

There were no animals inside, and the fire chief says there was minimal damage to the building.

No one was injured.

The chief says the fire in Wyoming County is not suspicious