Church to Move into Former Elementary School

Posted 5:07 pm, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, October 8, 2019

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Franklin Elementary School near Lehighton has sat vacant for more than a year. Soon, it will be turned into a church.

“It’s good that it’s going to be used for whatever purpose. We will see,” said Dave Moulthrop, Franklin Township.

Bethany Wesleyan Church based in Northampton County bought the property for $415,000.

Casey Spencer will be the campus pastor.

Franklin Elementary School is the final of four elementary schools to be sold at auction by the Lehighton Area School District.

“About a month ago, we toured the Franklin Township Elementary School. We knew it was available through the school district for purchase and we made an offer and it was accepted last Monday officially by the school board,” said Pastor Spencer.

Since last Easter, the church has been renting out a room at Lehighton Middle School and the pastor tells Newswatch 16, he’s been waiting for a permanent place.

“There is a lot of energy that goes into tearing down and setting up a church service every week and not having a permanent space available for things like children’s ministry and youth programming, and so giving us a permanent place to land lets us do more programs for the community,” said Spencer.

“It’s alright with me. The only thing is that churches don’t pay taxes and that is one thing that would help us if they sold it to someone that will help us out with our taxes,” Dolores Moulthrop, Franklin Township.

Church officials say they are just waiting to close on the deal. Then remodeling will begin.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.