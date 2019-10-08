× Celebrating National Pierogie Day

WILKES-BARRE TWP, Pa. — Tuesday is our very own Joe Snedeker’s favorite day of the year; October 8 is recognized as National Pierogie Day. He waves his pierogie flag proud on this day.

Newswatch 16 stopped by a pierogie shop in Luzerne County to see how employees there celebrated.

“Gearing up for National Pierogie Day because I knew I was going to get a little bit of influx of people in the shop here,” said Mom & Pop’s Pierogie owner Gregg Bobeck.

At Mom & Pop’s Pierogie in Wilkes-Barre Township, employees worked a little harder than usual Tuesday morning. They made 2,000 dozen pierogies with the expectation they would be busier than a normal weekday.

“You have to keep up with it. My stuff is fresh not frozen where I can just go in the freezer and pull it out. I’m making it as I’m going,” Bobeck said.

To celebrate Pierogi day, weekly regulars stopped in at Mom & Pop’s, but so did first-time customers.

“We were over at K-Mart, we saw this homemade sign, all kinds of pierogies and everything and we wanted to try it so we stopped over,” said Delores Cotter, Carbondale.

When you stop in, you’ll find there are more than 40 pierogie flavors to choose from at the shop in Wilkes-Barre Township.

“I make ones for different people so if they sell and they’re a good flavor, we’ll keep them on. That’s pretty much how I gain my variety for the store, different people giving me different orders,” Bobeck said.

“My son makes the steak and cheese and he’ll make jalapeno pierogies, but I just like the old fashioned regular,” Cotter said.

No surprise, employees at Mom & Pop’s say the good old fashioned ‘potato and cheese’ is still a best-seller.