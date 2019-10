Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER, Pa. -- A bicyclist was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County.

Neighbors tell us a man driving a pickup truck was pulling into his driveway along Wyoming Avenue in Exeter around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit someone on a bike.

Newswatch 16 was there as first responders treated the victim on the sidewalk.

There is no word on the victim's condition.