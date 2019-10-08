Another Day of Threats at Scranton High Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Both Scranton high schools were evacuated on Tuesday after anonymous threats were made.

Just before noon, the district announced the evacuation of Scranton High School.

West Scranton High School was evacuated earlier Tuesday following the school's third bomb threat in less than a week.

The students were moved to nearby West Scranton Intermediate School for about an hour as Scranton police again searched the building. As soon as the threat was ruled unfounded, students were brought back into class.

There have been several threats made against area high schools since last week. This marks four in the Scranton School District.

Though all have been unfounded, parents told us they still fear for the children's safety. A few dozen parents lined up outside the school Tuesday morning to take their children home.

"It's scary," Karianne Denhaese said. 'The kids are scared. What do you do?"

We have not heard back from school district officials when we asked for comment on what they can do to respond to the rash of threats.

Scranton police say if someone is caught for calling in a bomb threat, they could face felony charges.