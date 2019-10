× Winning Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Lackawanna County.

A ticket sold at “Smoke Rings” in Archbald, for the Saturday, October 5 drawing matched all five balls drawn — 1, 18, 21, 24, 43 — to win $500,000.

Smoke Rings gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Congrats to the winner of Saturday night’s $500,000 Cash 5 jackpot! https://t.co/AEUXUDZmGM pic.twitter.com/AGDH1yS2ys — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) October 7, 2019

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.